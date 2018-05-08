Ladycats clinch #1 seed in 38th District tourney

BREAKING: The Ladycats beat Harrison County 8-6 on Monday night to clinch the #1 seed in the 38th District Tournament. This sets them up with a first round matchup with Robertson County and a great position to advance onto the 10th Region Tournament since the districts were realigned.

The Pendleton County Ladycats swept past four opponents to move to 13-1 overall and did so in historic fashion.

The squad collected a pair of hard-earned victories over district foes Harrison County and Nicholas County then followed that up with an impressive showing at the Bulldog Bash where they scored a combined 39 runs in two games.

The Ladycats knocked off Harrison County 11-8 on April 30 to notch their first win over the Fillies since 2002. Pendleton County collected 15 hits and manufactured a five-run sixth inning that proved to be the difference in the game. Eighth grade leadoff batter

Raegan Carlisle raked against the Fillies pitching as she went 5-5 at the plate in the signature performance of her young career. However, she left the contest in the seventh inning when she suffered a head injury after colliding with the bag at third base in an attempt to beat a throw out attempt. She was sidelined for the remainder of the week’s action but is expected to rejoin the lineup soon.

The highlight of the game came from the bat of Sydney Manor as she slugged her first career home run. Starting pitcher Kayley Bruener hurled a complete-game while striking out seven hitters. She was also named the Cincinnati.com Softball Player of the Week following her perfect game she threw at Grant County.

To read the entire story, please subscribe to the e-edition or login