Ladycats break Fillies

The Pendleton County Ladycats notched a pair of come from behind victories to improve to 12-3 as the season reaches its midway point.

The team secured its most significant victory to date by overcoming a 3-1 deficit in the sixth inning to defeat district rival Harrison County on April 18. The Ladycats scored four times in the bottom of the inning as starting pitcher Kayley Bruener threw six scoreless innings after giving up three runs in the top of the first to earn the complete game win. She also delivered a two-run single to tie the game even at three apiece, scoring Raegan Carlisle and Sydney Manor. Bruener would then go onto score later in the inning after Maddie Musk singled to left field, and, following a Harrison County throwing error, Musk was able to reach home from first base to give Pendleton County a two-run lead that they would not surrender.

Pendleton County also rallied from an early deficit to knock off Cooper 6-2 on April 17. After falling behind 1-0 in the first, the team was able to manufacture two runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to seize control of the contest. Junior Sam Verst finished the day collecting three hits while her younger sister, Olivia also had three hits. Bruener and Carlisle each added two hits apiece with Bruener also earning the victory on the mound.

The Ladycats face Highlands on April 22 and Campbell County on April 24. They’ll host George Rogers Clark on April 25 before concluding the week by participating in the Bulldog Bash held at Holmes High School. The team is slated to square off against Villa Madonna and Newport Central Catholic.