Ladycat Fast Pitch stampede over Lady Mustangs, twice in past week

In what could be the most impressive weeklong stretch on record by the program, the Pendleton County Ladycats turned their 2-2 record on April 1 into a region-leading nine wins following an epic six-day span that resulted in seven wins, including the Pete Noll Classic Championship.

The Ladycats defeated Owen County 7-1 to claim the title at the annual event held at Brossart High School on April 6. The victory was the third of the day for the team as they also notched wins over Brossart and Grant County.

Eighth grade starting pitcher Kayley Bruener struck out 10 batters in a complete game effort, and four Ladycats collected multi-hit games to bring home the championship.

“I’m very proud of the girls this week. They gave incredible effort and deserve to be champions. Our pitching came out and set the tone, which allowed us to be very aggressive offensively. We can be a pretty good team when we play like that,” said head coach Mary Pettit.

Pendleton County quickly dispatched Brossart 13-0 as Bruener and Karleigh Prater each knocked in three runs, and the squad defeated Grant County 3-0 in a hard-fought battle that saw the Ladycats break open a scoreless affair in the fifth inning to take the lead and put runs across the plate in the sixth and seventh innings to get the win.

Bruener dazzled on the mound as she notched 12 strikeouts while Prater, Olivia Verst and Sydney Manor delivered RBI hits.

Pendleton County defeated Russell County 10-3 on April 5 as seventh grader Maddy Musk clubbed her team-leading third homerun to highlight the Ladycat offensive attack. Olivia Verst, Raegan Carlisle, Sam Verst and Sydney Manor delivered key hits in the win.

Earlier in the week, the team’s explosive offense was on full display as they collected a trio of wins in lopsided fashion, outscoring their opponents by a combined 49-4 in wins over Calvary Christian, Brossart and Villa Madonna. Raegan Carlisle smacked her first home run of the season, and Bruener and Kylie Richardson each had four RBI’s apiece to highlight the Ladycats 22-0 win over Calvary Christian. On April 2, Carlisle came up big again as she drove in five RBI’s in the team’s 15-2 victory over Brossart. Maddy Musk homered and Sam Verst knocked in three runs. On April 4, the Ladycats defeated Villa Madonna 12-2 as Bruener collected 12 strikeouts and four players tallied multi-RBI performances.

Pendleton County will look to continue its winning ways with a road matchup at Bracken County on April 8 and at district foe Nicholas County on April 11.

