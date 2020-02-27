Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame 'worth fighting for' to those involved

Editorial note: We're hitting the road to tell high school basketball stories throughout Kentucky, uncovering the gems of the gyms in all 16 regions. This is the fifth installment of veteran high school sports reporter Jason Frakes' tour of the commonwealth.

ELIZABETHTOWN – Perhaps it’s appropriate the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is housed in an old Presbyterian church, because Greg Purpus swears he hears ghosts roaming the halls from time to time.

“When the lights are off and I’m here by myself and I walk in that museum, those ghosts speak to me,” said Purpus, who took over as the hall’s chief operating officer in November. “Those moments and those times are special.”

The voices and stories are familiar to those who follow high school basketball in Kentucky:

— The radio call from Paul Andrews’ “Shot Heard Around Kentucky,” the midcourt heave that gave Laurel County a 53-51 victory over North Hardin in the 1982 state championship game.

— Open one of the many lockers in the museum and you’ll hear some of Kentucky’s coaching greats – Scott County’s Billy Hicks, Clay County’s Bobby Keith, Sacred Heart’s Donna Moir – giving instructions to their teams.

— Have a seat in the metal bleachers and watch a 14-minute video on the history of high school basketball in the state.

“I want people to feel that and remember that,” Purpus said. “I want people to see a picture and go, ‘Yeah, I remember that guy. He was great. I remember that girl. You couldn’t stop her.’”

The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame was founded in 2011, and the museum (212 West Dixie Ave. in Elizabethtown) opened in the summer of 2017 with the mission of promoting “the essence of the game.” It’s open to the public from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, but teams and groups are welcome to visit any time if they make arrangements beforehand.

The hall inducted its first class in 2012 and reached 100 members in 2017. After taking a break in 2018, 12 more members were added in 2019, bringing the current total to 112. The Class of 2020 will be announced in March and inducted during a ceremony set for July 11.

The hall of fame was the vision of the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches, then led by Ken Trivette, Curtis Turley and Ron Bevars.

“We believe that the whole state of Kentucky is our hall of fame – our gymnasiums and communities and players and coaches and people who have contributed to the game in many different ways,” Trivette said. “The building is like the hub of the wheel. It houses a lot of the history of the game, and we hope that it evolves over time as we have the resources.”

The museum is filled with photos both old (Clem Haskins playing in the 1971 Dirt Bowl in Louisville) and new (Elizabethtown star and 2016 Miss Basketball Erin Boley).

There are plenty of interactive displays, including a pop-a-shot game, drawing up plays on a clipboard and a region-by-region touchscreen with information about every hall member. Visitors also can measure their vertical leap against that of former Male star and NBA All-Star Darrell Griffith, who once reached a 48-inch jump.

There's also a display honoring some of Kentucky's most surprising state champions – Carr Creek in 1928, Horse Cave in 1944, Cuba in 1952 and Edmonson County in 1976.

Purpus said he has several short-term goals for improving the museum, focusing on awareness, donations and memorabilia. He’s excited to add a recent gift – a pair of Converse shoes autographed by former Allen County and Western Kentucky University great Jim McDaniels.

“I don’t feel like people know about us,” said Purpus, who had retired after a 27-year career working in admissions and orientation at WKU. “We’re only 7 years old. I’ve got to go from Pikeville to Paducah and get the word out. …

“I’m into colors, logos. I want to see uniforms, basketballs. I want more of that kind of thing, things in display cases.”

Purpus said there are busy days when elementary and middle schools visit, but routinely it’s “a handful of people off and on.”

He dreams of expanding the museum into a nearby lot before adding, “That’s way down the line in my opinion. I’m trying to survive day to day right now.”

The hall got a nice financial boost recently when Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn became a title sponsor for the building.

“We have a small business, and over time we think it will take hold a little bit at a time and it will last,” Trivette said. “What we’re doing has value. Anything that has given so much joy to so many people in so many different ways … that value cannot be understated. As we go out and engage other communities, we will make them a part of it. That takes time.”

The hall recently partnered with the Kentucky Historical Society on a mobile exhibit that visits games throughout the state. A new “Glory Road” program will honor some of the state’s most historic gyms, with Hazard’s Memorial Gymnasium recently becoming the first to be recognized. Trivette said he hopes to add at least one gym in all 16 regions over the next four years.

Purpus knows he has a lot of work to do to keep the hall going but says he’s committed.

“It’s worth fighting for to me,” he said. “It’s a passion. It’s something I believe in. Will the next generation really embrace like the past generation? I don’t know. … I have a big task, but it’s going to be a labor of love.”