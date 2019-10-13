Kentucky beats Arkansas on Jarod Lorenzon Day

The Kentucky Wildcats football program honored their former quarterback and Kentucky folk hero Jerod Lorenzon on Saturday, October 12 and won in dramatic fashion worthy of #22.

Kentucky played behind for most of the game as Arkansas scored the first 13 points of the game to take the lead for the first 29 minutes of the game.

A Lynn Bowden three-yard run and the Matt Ruffolo extra point cut the lead to 13-7 with just 55 seconds left in the first half.

The second half saw the Wildcats take the lead, 17-13, after a Ruffolo 50-yard field goal and a Clevan Thomas 10-yard pass from Bowden.

The Razorbacks would regain the lead with 10:35 left in the fourth quarter but it just setup the heroics of Bowden who had shifted from his wide receiver position to quarterback for the game.

Bowden would pass for 78 yards on 7-11 passing but would gain 196 yards on 24 carries averaging 8.2 yards per attempt. None would be bigger than his 24-yard run with just under seven minutes left in the game that would give UK the 24-20 victory.

It would bring Kentucky's record to even at 3-3 but would be the Cats' first victory in SEC play.

"Obviously, I am extremely proud of the team and appreciate their preparation and ability to adapt to a difficult situation with our quarterback being banged up. I am so proud of Lynn, obviously, for what he has done and how he has prepared the last couple of weeks. But also just the team for playing really good around Lynn," said Head Coach Mark Stoops. "Offensively, guys were very unselfish, did what they had to do. Blocking, doing tough things on the perimeter, just doing whatever we had to do to move the football."

With Bowden leading the way on the ground and AJ Rose Jr. adding 93 yards, Kentucky rushed for 330 yards which is the most in a SEC home game since 2010 against Vanderbilt when they rushed for 341 yards.

“I’m very proud. Lynn went out there and did his thing. Sawyer (Smith) being down and picking up a receiver who played quarterback in high school so you know it is different at this level but he went out there and competed and he played every play,” said Rose.

It was a much needed victory on a day that was emotional for many UK fans.

"Well, really proud that we got win for in Jared's memory and for his family. And proud of our team by the way they played and hopefully they kept him in the back of their mind because that's how Jared played. He really laid it on the line for his team each and every week and I was proud of our group tonight in his memory," said Stoops who tied Rich Brooks with his 39th coaching victory at UK.

It was noted on social media that Arkansas' final drive of the game stalled on the 22-yard line on the night #22 was being honored.