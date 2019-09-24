KCU men's soccer wins in shutout fashion
Knights men’s soccer team took to the pitch today against an old and familiar foe in the Tigers of Grace Christian University and used their home-field advantage to take the 3-0 win.
The game was a very close contest throughout the first half with no score until KCU’s Ethan Comb’s score in the 43rd minute of play allowed the Knights to take the 1-0 lead into halftime. That first-half lead would double in the 45th minute as Miguel Ortiz would find Sam Ewing for the Knights second goal of the game. The 2-0 lead would give way to a third goal when Ethan Combs would hit the back of the net with his second goal of the game.
Kentucky Christian outshot the visiting Tigers 13-7 overall and 10-4 in shots on goal. Combs and Mike DeWald paced the team with three shots each while seven other Knights were credited with at least one shot during the contest. With a balanced offense and a very good defensive effort in front of Micah Adkins, KCU was able to come away with the shutout.
Kentucky Christian will take a two-game winning streak into their next AAC contest as they travel to Montreat College next Wednesday, Sept. 25th for a 6:15 game start