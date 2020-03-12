Jones having an impressive spring

Pendleton County's only major leaguer was having a great spring training with Cincinnati Reds in an attempt to head back east with the major league team, but it was hampered by the spreading COVIP-19 virus. Major League Baseball suspended the rest of spring training and pushed back Opening Day two weeks.

The Reds will keep their spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona open for players starting on Saturday.

“We are going to leave it up to the individual player, how they want to take advantage of that opportunity,” Williams said. “A lot of guys really want to get in here and do things, and they feel comfortable here. Others right now, with what’s going on, they may want to take some time. We’ve given them the individual choice over the next couple days. There isn’t the urgency now of playing in any sort of games soon, so that’s been dialed back.”

After an eight-pitch performance in an 1-2-3 inning on Tuesday versus the Colorado Rockies, Manager David Bell was very complimentary of Jones who

"(He) has had a real good spring. The velocity is there. He is healthy. Those are the main things we are looking at," answered Bell to a question from Falmouth Outlook.

He continued, "He is putting himself in a good spot. He is still here for a reason. He is going to factor in, we hope, if he can continue to show he is healthy."

Bell noted that know his history and his track record and would love for Jones to repeat that success with the Reds.

One question for those ticket-holders was addressed in the Reds' press release:

“The Reds will work with season ticket members, suite holders, groups and single-game ticket buyers regarding a credit for the affected games that could be used for Reds 2020 regular-season games, 2020 postseason games (if applicable) or 2021 ticket purchases. Single-game ticket buyers who purchased tickets for canceled Spring Training games directly through the Reds will receive a refund. We will communicate additional details to all ticket buyers by April 3, 2020.”