Jones "feeling good" as pitchers and catchers report to spring training

A big, tall, imposing right-hander clad in #57 sauntered to the top of a bullpen mound in the Cincinnati Reds Spring Training home in Goodyear, Arizona wearing a uniform that players he rooted for in his youth, such as Barry Larkin. That Reds reliever who has taken the mound this spring, throwing several bullpen sessions as he recovers from injury and looks to make the Cincinnati team, is Nate Jones.

“It has gone pretty good,” Jones told Falmouth Outlook about his bullpen sessions. “Arm has been feeling good.”

He got six bullpen sessions in before camp for pitchers and catchers who reported on February 14. He has had three more sessions in front of all the coaches and staff.

“All have gone well. I feel good while I’m throwing, and I feel good the next day, too,” he said while pointing out that the latter might be most important in his recovery.

The Reds have only made one adjustment for Jones in his recovery. They are keeping him out of the first week of Spring Training games. The Reds’ first game is scheduled on Saturday, February 22 against the Cleveland Indians at Goodyear Ballpark.

“Just to give me another week to heal and dial in my craft but, other than that, I’ll be a regular guy throwing whenever they want me to to,” said Jones.

Jones, who has spent almost all of his major league career with the Chicago White Sox, is one of the additions that the Reds are hoping help improve their bullpen from 2019.

Recently, they added former Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Stop. Other names competing for a spot include Michael Lorenzen, Amir Garrett, Robert Stephenson, Raisel Iglesias (last year’s closer), Lucas Sims, Cody Reed, as well as the inevitable minor league pitcher who rises to the top with a strong spring training showing.

While on the mound is very similar to his other eight other seasons, this one is different and special.

“To tell the truth, it is unbelievable,” Jones said about playing for his favorite childhood team.

He shared that one day he was walking out of the locker room and one of those players that he cheered for came to Jones and introduced himself. It was former Reds shortstop and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin.

“To see one of the guys I grew up watching right there in front of me was a great experience. He is a down-to-earth guy and knew I was a local product and was excited to talk to me about it.”

Larkin, too, was a local product having played his high school baseball at Moeller High School.