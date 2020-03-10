Jones attacking hitters as Opening Day draws closer

With a majestic mountain range looming in the distance, Nate Jones took the mound versus the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona in the latest step in his spring training with the Cincinnati Reds.

"So far, so good," Jones said concerning his first two relief appearances and his recovery which is the big thing to him.

The focus in spring training is "working on the individual getting better and not necessarily the other team" according to Jones. The pitching staff will give him pointers to work on during the game.

"He is doing great. The big thing with Nate is to show us, to show himself and get that comfortable level of being healthy" Reds Manager David Bell told Falmouth Outlook.

"He has a long track record of success at the major league level. We know what he is capable of and if he is healthy, he is going to be a big part of our team this year," he added.

For Jones in his third outing since his surgery in May of 2019 is learning the "attacking hitters" philosophy of the Cincinnati Reds. They want him to get ahead early in the count and get to the 0-1, 1-2 counts that give the pitcher an advantage and winning the even counts like 1-1 or 2-2.

It was that mindset that Jones was going to zero in on during his appearance against the Rockies and one that he carried out throwing only eight pitches while recording three outs.

Jones saw subtle differences between his multi-year experience with the Chicago White Sox and his first spring training camp with the Reds.

"Basically, it's doing our job as pitchers. Throwing strikes and getting hitters out. That is the mentality they want you to have," said Jones who pointed out that he is expecting to throw strikes with all of his pitches at at any part of the count. He mainly throws a fastball, changeup and slider. The latter being his bread and butter pitch that vaulted him to the major leagues. Jones added the slider to his pitches in 2011 while a member of the White Sox minor league.

"I think it helped me the next year in breaking camp with the team," said Jones.

The low pitch count will help him in recovery and his body bouncing back after an appearance. During his warmup, pre-game routine, Jones has to be fine-tuned to his body and listening what it tells him.

"Being at this level, they expect you to be at one with your body. There is a good sore and a bad sore. A good sore and you push yourself through it and stretch it out," he explained.

The Reds have not looked to make major changes in his mechanics to keep him healthy but rather focusing on making sure all of his momentum was going to home plate instead of stepping towards first base line and opening up his shoulder. It was something Jones noticed he was doing as his pitch count would rise

The Reds' philosophy to attack the hitters is designed to keep pitch counts low and lessen the stress on a pitcher making the recovery and ability to pitch the next day higher.

They also offer a "buffet of options" including yoga and Pilates that is designed to improve the health of the players.

The concern was no more evident in the Reds following a recommendation from major league baseball to closing the clubhouse to media and restricting face-to-face interviews because of the scare of coronavirus.

While focusing on making the Reds out of spring training, Jones was unaware that Harrison County had become "Kentucky ground zero" of the virus and surprised to hear that there had been a handful of cases.

While media was unable to interview players in the clubhouse, the team made Joey Votto and Michael Lorenzen available.

Lorenzen indicated that the players are doing a foot bump instead of high fives.

Both players were asked about the possibility of playing regular season games in stadiums with no fans.

"With you saying that, it does not sound fun," said Lorenzen while Votto indicated that while not preferable, he would play in an empty stadium.

In related news, the Reds made their first cuts and reduced the number in camp from 50 to 26 which is the Opening Day roster number on March 26. Jones was not among the 11 reassigned to minor league camp. Including in the players was Jones' throwing partner and Reds first round draft pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Nick Lodolo