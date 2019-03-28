Jones adds NKU Hall of Fame to his impressive list of athletic accomplishments

Chicago White Sox star and Pendleton County native son Nate Jones recently saw his collegiate baseball career come full circle as he was enshrined into the David Lee Holt Hall of Fame at Northern Kentucky University.

Jones, who played for the Norse from 2004-07, was part of a seven-member class inducted on Feb. 10 at BB&T Arena. He was unable to attend the event due to the start of spring training for the White Sox in Arizona, but he was represented by his family.

While at NKU, Jones worked under the tutelage of head coach Todd Asalon to hone his craft, and he put in the necessary work it would take to reach the big leagues. In his final season at NKU, Jones registered a 2.88 ERA in 16 appearances, throwing two complete games, including one shutout. He held opposing hitters to a .185 average. He still holds the dubious honor of being the program’s highest draft pick selected when he was chosen in the fifth round by Chicago in June of 2007.

“This award comes as a surprise to me. I’m honored to represent NKU in such a way. I cherished my time there both on and off the field. The struggles during the first couple of years made me more determined to carry my weight on the team. And through dedication from both myself and my coaches, I was able to reach my dream of becoming a Major League Baseball player. To say I owe a lot to my pitching coach Dizzy Peyton and Coach Asalon is an understatement,” Jones said.

Coach Todd Asalon was the one to bring him to the NKU campus. “I am so proud of Nate for being inducted into the NKU Hall of Fame! In his time here, he was an outstanding player, but an even better teammate and leader. When I think of Nate, I think, ‘wow what a great arm.’ But, I also think, ‘what a terrific person.’”

Jones also expressed a great measure of gratitude for his family in accepting the award on his behalf and continuing a lifelong commitment of support for the now eight-year major league veteran.

“Due to scheduling conflicts, my wife, kids and myself were unable to attend but we were represented by those who have been in our corner throughout our lives in my parents, brothers, sister and in-laws. I cherish this as well because they have always been there for countless hours of practicing, to sideyard baseball games, and traveling around the country to watch me play; they’re been a big part of my journey as well.”

No matter where Jones’ baseball journey continues to take him, he never allows himself to venture too far from home. Throughout his career he’s managed to remain rooted in the places where he feels the most comfortable while never losing sight of those who helped him ascend to the level he enjoys today.

“I’m very humbled and honored in receiving this recognition. My time at NKU is something that I’ll always cherish because it helped shape me into the man I am today.”

The David Lee Holt NKU Hall of Fame is on the main concourse of BB&T Arena and opened in January of 2010. Jones joins Rose Broderick, Elizabeth “Liz” Holmes, Katie Kelsey Cluxton, Lauren Piening, Jenna Schreiver and David Shearer in the Hall of Fame Class of 2019.