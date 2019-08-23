Jared Lorenzen Day set for Oct. 12

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Since the unfortunate news of record-setting University of Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen’s death, the Big Blue Nation has been looking for formal ways to remember the UK Athletics Hall of Famer’s life and the excitement he brought to the Commonwealth.

Now the Oct. 12 Kentucky Football game vs. Arkansas in Kroger Field has been designated Jared Lorenzen Day.

Fans can use the offer code “TWENTYTWO” exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com to receive $22 off tickets to the Arkansas game in select areas of Kroger Field. This offer is exclusively available online, while supplies last.

UK Athletics will celebrate the life of the Wildcat great and fan favorite in a series of ways to remember the man who wore No. 22.

In addition to the ticket discount, commemorative rally towels will be distributed at the gates for ticketed fans upon entry. The Lorenzen family and his teammates are invited to attend and take part in remembering Jared.

It is fitting that the opponent will be Arkansas, the same foe for one of Lorenzen’s most memorable performances during the 2003 season. With the Wildcats trailing in the second half, Lorenzen noticed some departing fans and yelled into the stands that they were going to miss “a hell of a game.” He proved prophetic, as the Cats and Razorbacks tied an NCAA record by playing seven overtimes.

A four-year starter for the Wildcats from 2000-03, Lorenzen was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football history. He played two seasons in the National Football League and, following his NFL days, returned to live in Kentucky. He remained in the public eye through frequent appearances in the media.

Lorenzen was a member the New York Giants from 2004-07. He was a backup QB behind Eli Manning and appeared in two games in each of the 2006 and '07 seasons. He was a member of the Giants team that defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII on Feb. 3, 2008.

Following his NFL career, Lorenzen returned to Kentucky. He played for multiple indoor football teams before retiring from the game in 2013. He was elected to the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. He worked as a businessman and owned a T-shirt company along with his time spent in the media. He had two children, daughter Taylar and son Tayden.

The Oct. 12 matchup against Arkansas will be the fifth in UK’s eight-game home schedule this fall. The Kentucky football team finished the 2018 season ranked No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll, the program's first ranking in final polls since the 1984 season and its highest since 1977.