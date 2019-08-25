Harper makes debut for Wright State University

FollowIt was a first half to remember if you are a Wright State University Mens Soccer fan as the Raiders fell behind 3-0 after the first 45 minutes of play.

The second half was a totally different script as the Raiders had an offensive explosion to start the second half, scoring thrice in the first 15 minutes to tie the game at 3-3.

The Raiders play a direct style of play that leads to an exciting game with action up and down the field.

With it being the last exhibition game before the Raiders start their regular season at Central Arkansas at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 30, Coach Jeff Slemker subbed in his full roster throughout the second half.

“We wanted to find our most cohesive 11. In the second half, we brought some new guys on the field and they brought new energy and it was contagious and filtered through everybody,” said Coach Slemker.

Pendleton County’s Conner Harper made his first appearance at the 75 minute mark playing the centerback position and was instrumental in the Raiders throwing a shutout to Duquesne in the second half.

Wright State plays in the Horizon League who has a television contract with ESPN and several of the Raiders games will be on the ESPN family of stations. The first game slated for ESPN+ will be there matchup in Dayton against the University of Cincinnati at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10.

