Graduate transfer Karl Harris joins @NKUNorseMBB

Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball head coach Darrin Horn adds the services of graduate transfer Karl Harris to the Norse program for the 2019-20 campaign. Harris is the fourth player signed by Horn for the upcoming season, along with Adham Eleeda, John Harge and Bryson Langdon.

“We are thrilled to get a player like Karl this close to the school year,” Horn said. “Karl will bring great maturity and versatility in addition to athleticism and size on the perimeter.”

Harris redshirted last season at Northern Arizona, but averaged 8.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game during the 2017-18 campaign. During the season, he reached double-figures in scoring 13 times, including 11 of the final 15 games over which he averaged 11.3 points. Harris earned 10 starts for the Lumberjacks over the course of the season.

The 6-5 guard from Chicago joins a Norse squad that has won two of the last three Horizon League Tournament Championships and is back-to-back regular-season league champions. NKU returns nine players from last year’s squad, including four starters, Jalen Tate, Tyler Sharpe, Dantez Walton and Trevon Faulkner. Tate, Sharpe and Walton combined to average more than 39 points per game.

