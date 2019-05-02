Father/daughter duo to lead Ladycat golf

While Rob Bertram is entering his third season working with the Ladycat Golf program, he has been named Head Coach for the 2019 season.

“It has been very rewarding. I have learned so much working with these wonderful ladies,” he said about the last three seasons.

Bertram has a good feel on his returning team, but his #1 golfer’s game is very well known to him. His daughter, Emilie, has qualified for the KHSAA Girls Golf State Tournament twice.

The junior-to-be has set a goal to make the cut at state tournament on the first day and advance to the championship round. She missed out last year by just three strokes. “Emilie needs to work on her course management; she wants to take on too many flags,” he said.

Beyond his daughter, Coach Bertram has three golfers returning this season. They are Shelby Eckart and Stormy Ward, both of whom will be sophomores, and Morgan Hart, a freshmen next season.

According to their new coach, all four have shown improvements in their golf game all while being excellent students in the classroom.

Eckart saw a 20-stroke improvement in her scoring average last year while Ward saw a 19-stroke improvement.

“Their goal this year is to consistently break 100,” he said--a score that would put the two young golfers closer to a berth in the state tournament.

Last year was a learning year for Hart, and she will continue to learn the game in her second season.

“They all need to work on putting. That was my main focus last year and it paid off especially for the beginners,” Coach Bertram said as he indicated what his focus will be for the team.

KHSAA has realigned the districts, and powerhouse Scott County was moved out of Region 8 and into Region 9. Scott County had won every regional team title but one since joining Region 8. Going with them to Region 9 is George Rogers Clark who has fielded strong teams the past few seasons. The two programs were the regional champs and runners-up in 2018.

Moving out of the NKy region and into Region 8 are always powerful Grant County and two programs that field strong golfers-- Newport Central Catholic and Highlands.

“The alignment is very different and will consist of more districts. Also, to improve pace of play at the state tournament, teams will consist of only four players,” explained Bertram. Teams will consist of five players at region play, but only the top four scoring members will advance to the state tournament.

The new Region 8 will determine team and individual titles on Monday, September 30 at A. J. Jolly.

With Emilie already having two state tournament appearances in her golf bag, the 12-year string of appearances by a Ladycat in the state tournament seems safe in Coach Bertram’s first season.

The Ladycat season will kick off with their first practice on Monday, July 15 and first tournament on Saturday, August 3.

“We are always looking to sign on new players, ideally at the middle school age. If you are a student interested in becoming a Ladycat golfer contact your athletic director at your school or contact me a 859-991-3912,” said Coach Bertram.