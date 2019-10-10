DeWald assists on goal as Knights eye upset

Grayson, KY – Kentucky Christian University also played host to the Bulldogs of Tennessee Wesleyan in men’s soccer and for the longest time eyed a significant upset on the home field in Knights Stadium. With the game tied at 1-1, George Green found the net in the 73rd minute to give TWU the one-goal win.

Tennessee Wesleyan brought their #23 national ranking to Grayson in the hopes of regaining their form following an untimely loss to Milligan College but the Knights weren’t willing to cooperate with those plans. The KCU defense was strong throughout the first half under the leadership of goalkeeper, Micah Adkins, as he was credited with three saves.

In the 63rd minute, Kentucky Christian delivered the tying goal as Mike DeWald found Brandon Miranda in front of the net on a set play. The game would remain tied for the next 10 minutes on the scoreboard when TWU would take the lead for good. Overall, it was the Knights stingy defense that provided the winning opportunity being led by Adkins eight saves.

The team returns to action on Saturday as part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader with Truett-McConnell University. The game time is set for 2:00PM