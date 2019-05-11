Coaching change has immediate impact for FCCincinnati

The Alan Koch head coach of FCCincinnati era ended with a 521 minute streak of no live goals. The offensive struggle of the team surely contributed mightly into him being let go on Tuesday, May 7. The scoring drought led to a 5-match losing streak and dampening the enthusiasm of the fan base in the team's inaugural major league soccer season. The team has lost to San Jose 1-0, Philadelphia Union 2-0, New York Red Bulls 1-0, Real Salt Lake 3-0, and Los Angeles Football Club 2-0 over the last three weeks. As a result, the team that surprisingly towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings of the MLS was now towards the bottom with eight points earned on a 2-7-2 record.

Only seven minutes into the interim head coach Yoann Damet tenure the blue and orange ended the scoring drought when Allan Cruz chipped in a shot passed the Montreal Impact goalie with an assist from Darren Mattocks. Cruz's goal was his second of the season and the first player in blue and orange to score a second goal. To this point, the team had eight goals by eight different players.

Damet kept the 21-year-old Frankie Amaya, midfielder, in the line-up but returned Leonardo Bertone to the starting lineup after a one game absence. Greg Garza also returned to the starting lineup after battling a quad injury.

Whether it was the change in coaches or starting eleven, FCC played energized throughout the first half, possessing the ball nad putting pressure on Montreal Impact. A Montreal team that was tied for first in the Eastern Conference with Philadelphia and DC each having 20 points.

The 26,258 people in attendance roared their approval when FCC scored an one-touch goal by Fatai Alashe off the pass by Roland Lameh. It was a much needed goal as Orji Okwonkwo subbed in at the 64 minute mark and hit it through FCC goalie Spencer Richie's legs at the 75' minute mark.

Montreal had a great opportunity to tie it up with a free kick at the 85' minute mark but their entry pass went wide and FCC defender Emmanuel Ledesma earned a free kick. At 89:30, FCC goalie Spencer Richie took a shot off his chest in a one-on-one opportunity by Montreal's Jackson-Hamel. Richie punched the ball out and the Impact could not convert on the subsequent corner kick.

Two major injuries added six minutes in stoppage time. At 78 minute mark, Allan Cruz went down and was replaced by Kekuta Manneh. At 87' mark, Alashe and an Impact player collided in what appeared to be a head-to-head hit and both went down.

In full defense mode with the full team back,, FCC was able to kill off the stoppage time and win for the first time since March 24 against New England earning the full three points.

The 29-year-old head coach said, "The guys did an great job and responded very well. The victory is for them. Now, there is a lot more work for us and I am happy with the work they did this week."

FCCincinnati will be back at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. versus New York Red Bulls. First, they travel to Orlando on Sunday, May 19 at 3 p.m. Both teams are with FCCincinnati in the bottom part of the standings.

Garza said after the game, "This is a result we have to build off of at Orlando."