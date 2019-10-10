Brianna Crouch Hall of Fame Recognition

Brianna Crouch played in 245 games as a Ladycat while lettering all four years as a varsity setter. In 2009 she was chosen as Outstanding Freshman Player while carrying a 4.0 GPA. Crouch was recognized in 2013 with the United States Marine Corps. Distinguished Female Award.

She holds the school record for most career assists, most career aces, and best career serving percentage.

Crouch led the team to its first ever 38th District win in 2012. She became the first player to play at the collegiate level playing for Thomas More. She is also the first Pendleton County player to be inducted into the 10th Region Volleyball Hall of Fame.