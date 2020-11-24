BREAKING NEWS: UK fans attending game will not have concession options

Body

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Concession stands at Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum will not be open for service until further notice, due to the mandate on no indoor dining by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.



Fans will not be allowed to bring food or drink of their own into the venue due to the mandate, which states that masks must be worn at all times.



The current mandate, which is scheduled to expire at midnight on Dec. 13, does not apply to coaches and players on participating teams.



The Kentucky women begin their season Wednesday at 1 p.m. against Murray State at Memorial Coliseum. The UK men host Morehead State Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena in the Bluegrass Showcase.