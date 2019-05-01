Brannen finishes top 20 in KHSAA State Archery Meet

Pendleton County headed into the state tournament with high hopes of wrapping up the archery season with a good showing in Bowling Green.

The girl’s team finished just out of the top ten in 13th place with a score of 1940 and 100 tens.

The boy’s team placed 20th in the competition with a score of 1897 and 80 tens.

Individually on the boy’s side Freshman Jacob Baird was the high point archer finishing 60 out of 277 archers. Baird totaled a 285 with 19 tens. Zachary Wilson and Brett Kohler were the next two top Pendleton County shooters turning in scores above 275.

Kirkland Brannen brought home top honors for the girl’s side finishing 13 out of 257 archers with a score of 289 and 23 tens. Close behind her were teammates Katy Kaiser, Emma Record, and Shelby Shaefer who all finished with scores over 280.

(Ladycats) Kirkland Brannen 289 23, Katy Kaiser 285 18, Emma Record 281 14, Shelby Shaefer 280 13, McKenzie Turner 270 9, Addyson Crouch 268 10, Sophey Dalton 267 13, Ana McFarland 265 5, Kacie Staten 240 4, Olivia Stephenson 231 3, Paige Miller 229 6, Emma Reid 201 2,

(Wildcats) Jacob Baird 285 19, Zachary Wilson 279 13, Brett Kohler 278 13, Adam Derico 265 10, Brett Bonar 265 8, Nathan Taylor 263 10, Cody Dawson 262 7, Bradley Kohler 262 5, Mason Fuller 253 5, Evan Schneider 183 2.