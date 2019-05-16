Berhalter looks forward to bringing the Men's National Soccer team to a great soccer town like Cincy

For the first time, Cincinnati soccer fans will have the chance to show the world just how great of a soccer town Cincinnati is becoming as the US Men's Soccer Team plays their second friendly versus Venzuela on June 9 at Nippert Stadium.

The head coach of the USMNT Gregg Berhalter held a conference call with Cincinnati area soccer media and Falmouth Outlook was invited to participate.

With over 19,000 tickets already sold, Barhalter indicated he is impressed with Cincinnati. "It is one of the best atmospheres while I was working in MLS. It is an amazing atmosphere."

The June 9 matchup vs Venzuela is the national team's second tune up before The CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 2 p.m. start. The friendly is being played at Nippert Stadium on University of Cincinnati campus and home of the FCCincinnati.

One player that will be familiar with the Cincinnati setting could be the blue and orange's Greg Garza. He is part of hte 40-player roster.

"He performed well in camp. We are high on him but unfortunately he had an injury and the big thing is him being able to be on the field. He is a guy on our radar," said Berhalter.

The team will play its first friendly vs. Jamiaca on June 5 in DC. The 40-man roster will be cut down to 23 on that date. The team will travel to Cincinnati and have training on the new field on June 7 and 8.

The USNSTPA expressed concerns over players safety regarding a temporary grass playing surface and insisted that the venue be changed. US Soccer confirmed the game was going to be played in Cincinnati. The field would be installed on June 2, a week before the match.

Berhalter handled two questions in the conference call on this issue and while the players concern is legitimate, he had faith in US Soccer's ability to prepare a good field.

"The players are rightfully concerned on how fast the ball rolls and the predictability of the ball," said Berhalter while adding, "US Soccer has done installation like this before."

He continued, "This is a good opportunity to bring the national team to a great soccer town like Cincinnati. It will be a great atmosphere.

The US team was placed in Group D with Panama, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. They will have their first match at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Tickets are on sale through ussoccer.com. Tickets are not sold at Nippert Stadium except on the day of the event.