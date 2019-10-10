Belcher selected for NKY Hall of Fame

As a child, former Wildcat basketball star and head coach Keaton Belcher had three athletic goals. His first was to play in the Kentucky Sweet Sixteen. In 2005, he was a member of arguably the best team in Pendleton County history that had a magical season--a season that ended with them playing at Rupp Arena.

His second was to play NCAA Division I basketball. Belcher moved on from Pendleton County to play for legendary coach Rick Byrd at Belmont University in Nashville.

His third was to play in the NCAA Tournament. Belmont came tantalizingly close to stunning second-seeded Duke in the first round of the 2008 NCAA tournament. A photo of Belcher sitting on the bench with head in his hands, dejected from what almost was made the national sports stories.

“It’s an honor to be inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. I was blessed with parents who let me enjoy sports as a kid,” said Belcher about his parents, Keith and Karen Belcher.

The Ryle head coach in his first season with the Raiders joins three other Pendleton County athletes who have made the hall of fame.

Bob Griffin was the first and inducted in 2012. Two years later, Talbert Turner Jr. was honored and Jim Hammond who starred for Falmouth was inducted last year. He nominated Belcher this year.

“He’s kinda like family. I stayed with his grandparents a good part of my junior year,” said Hammond on why he nominated Belcher. “Everything he has done, he has done well. He’s really deserving from basketball to golf to coaching.”

While Belcher was leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16, it was not the only time his team won a regional championship.

Twice in 2001 and 2002, his Wildcat golf team qualified for the KHSAA State tournament.

Belcher stands eighth on the Wildcat Basketball scoring list with 1,378 points in his career. He is ninth with 109 made three-pointers.