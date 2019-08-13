After trade to Rangers, where Jones will be in 2020 is up in the air

It was a steamy night in Arlington, Texas when Nate Jones made his way from the bullpen to the mound for the Chicago White Sox.

He induced a double play and struck out Josh Hamilton to get the White Sox out of the 7th inning.

That debut against the Texas Rangers is ironic as they worked out a trade with the Chicago White Sox this past week that included Jones.

“It’s a new chapter in our journey and a new adventure in this amazing life we get to live,” Jones said in a text to Falmouth Outlook.

The Rangers received Jones and $1 million in international bonus pool money for minor league pitchers Joseph Jarneski and Ray Castro. Jones was placed on the 60-day injured list for the Rangers after undergoing surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm on May 13.

Jones is an eight-year veteran, spending his entire career with the White Sox.

“It’s had to leave the only organization I’ve known for the past 12 years. I wish nothing but the best for the Chicago White Sox,” he added about the organization where he has spent 1/3 of his life.

Jones has a club option for 2020, but the Rangers have indicated they will decline the option; however, he could be a candidate for a minor league contract in the spring.

He indicated that rehab is going well, and his arm has been reacting well through the exercises and tests.

“Not picking up my option is not the end of the world. We will simply keep training and working hard and preparing for whatever team that might be,” he said.

While Nate is focused on the field, a trade for the player can mean a major upheaval for the family.

“If this had happened while he was healthy, Nate would have been on a plan the day the trade happened and me and the kids would’ve been left behind to figure out moving on our own,” wife, Lacy pointed out.

Nate rehabbing gives them some flexibility.

“But now, we will likely move together. So, we are fortunate in that way,” she added.

Jones was assigned to the Nashville Sounds according to the Texas Ranger organization and next year is up in the air.

“We are still trying to figure it all out. Most likely, Nate will finish rehab in Arizona at the Rangers spring training facility and not go to either Texas or Nashville this season. Next season is basically a total guessing game,” she said.

True to form, the pair are well-grounded through it all.

“After eight big league seasons, I have learned that the second you start planning too far in the future, curveballs are thrown and plans go out the window,” she texted. “While knowing that this crazy lifestyle won’t last forever, we are just trying to take it all in stride and go where we are called.”

According to reports, the Rangers used the international bonus pool money to finalize the signing of outfielder Bayron Lora who was the number three prospect on MLB.com’s Top 30 International Prospects list last summer.