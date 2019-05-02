Adams returning to Wildcats as coach

Having roamed the Pendleton County Soccer pitch for his time at Pendleton County High School, Brian Adams is returning to lead as the head coach of the boys soccer program.

“I feel I have a lot to offer the program and, with some flexibility at work, it was just time,” said Adams about returning to the team he played for in high school.

After his high school career under Tony Bentley came to a close, Adams continued playing at Campbellsville University as a defender. He played for the Tigers from 2004-2007 and was an assistant coach during the 2008 season. The team qualified for the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament during that season.

“I want to share my knowledge with the team,” said Adams.

He has retained Eric Caudill as Junior Varsity Coach and varsity assistant while indicating he wants to build on what Coach Aaron Harper did the past four seasons.

Pendleton County is coming off a string of four consecutive 38th District championships and some of the best regular season records in the program’s history.

The team was 12-6-2 this past fall with a 10th Region championship game appearance. They had lost 2-1 in double overtime to Montgomery County. Seven seniors will graduate from that team, including the Wildcats all-time leading scorer, Conner Harper, who moves on to play for Wright State University.

But the cupboard is not bare for Coach Adams. Ther are 16 returning players who have earned playing time in high pressure situations.

Connor Falwell has goalkeeping experience, giving up only 1.8 goals per game in the eight games he was in goal.

Sophomore Ty Caudill is the top returning offensive threat, and his classmate Cody Mains has also proven he can find the back of the net in the Wildcats third of the field.

Along with Falwell, Caudill and Mains, the sophomore class, juniors-to-be, is loaded with players that Coach Adams will call on. There were nine sophomores on the Wildcats 2018 roster. That includes Daniel Dietrich and Tyler Volz who have experience on the defensive end.

“I want a good possession based team with the ability to attack. Obviously, I want a strong defense but to attack when we have good opportunities.

“Defense starts with the attack and I want attacking players in our half of the field,” said Adams.

“Coach Adams brings experience, knowledge, and passion to his role as the boys’ soccer head coach. We are excited for the upcoming season,” said Pendleton County Athletic Director Jordan Woodruff.

Anyone who is interested in playing PCHS Boys Soccer can meet Coach Adams at open fields at Pendleton Athletic Park in Falmouth at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.