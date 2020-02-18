38th District Tournament dates and times are set

The 38th District Basketball Tournament kicks off the run to Rupp Arena for the Sweet 16 and game dates and times were finalized at a district meeting of the four schools on Tuesday, February 18.

The Ladycats will be host and play Nicholas County at 8 p.m. on Monday, February 24. Harrison County and Robertson County play the first game at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 24. The championship game will be played at PCHS at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26.

"I'm excited to be paired up with Nicholas," said Ladycat Head Coach Jenna O'Hara.

The Ladycats played Nicholas County three games into O'Hara's coaching career and was soundly beaten 68-43. In late January, the Ladycats traveled to Carlisle and lost 55-47.

"Our team has made great strides this season and I really feel we have a good chance to win the first round," added O'Hara. "Our seniors have never played at the regional tourney, so we are determined to get them there."

She indicated that after having some key players out because of injuries and illness, the Ladycats will have a full roster going into the district tournament.

The Wildcats will be playing the district tournament at Nicholas County and earned the #2 seed for the tournament. They matchup against Harrison County in the first round at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25. Robertson County, #1 seed, plays Nicholas County at 6 p.m.

"I think everytone is starting to get excited about the postseason. It's a special time of year in Pendleton County," said Head Coach Sam Elsbernd.

The Wildcats beat Harrison County twice in the regular season. In mid-January, Pendleton won a close game, 52-45. Seventeen days later, the Wildcats traveled to South and dismantled Harrison County 70-38.

"We get to play one of our biggest rivals right out of the gate," added Elsbernd. "This time of the year the team that executes better in the half court, both offensively and defensively will win."

If the Wildcat beat the Breds for a third time, they will play for the 38th District Championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27.

"I think we have some really tough kids and we are going to be a hard out for everyone we play," Elsbernd said.

Admission for each night is $5 per person. Children under five years of age are free.