38th District Baseball and Fast Pitch Tournaments readying to start

The 38th District Baseball Tournament will hold first round games on May 18 at 12 p.m. at Nicholas County.

The Wildcats will play in the first game at 12 p.m. against Nicholas County. The second game will feature Harrison County versus Robertson County at 3:00 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for May 19 at 3 p.m. weather permitting.

The 38th District Fast Pitch Tournament will be hold first round games on May 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the home field of the Ladycats in the Athletic Park.

The Ladycats will face Nicholas County in the 5;30 p.m. game with Harrison County versus Robertson County in the 7 p.m. game.

The championship game is scheduled on May 21 at 6 p.m. weather permitting.