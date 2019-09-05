2019-20 nonconference schedule finalized for @NKUNorseMBB

A pair of power five opponents, along with two regional trips and a mid-major power, are featured in the Northern Kentucky men’s basketball team’s 2019-20 nonconference road slate. Six road games combined with six previously announced home matchups complete the regular-season nonconference portion of the Norse’s schedule.

NKU’s first road trip of the season sees the team travel to Columbia, Missouri, for a Friday, Nov. 8, showdown against the SEC’s Missouri Tigers. Mizzou went 15-17 overall last season, including a 5-13 mark in conference play.

The Norse follow the trip to Missouri with a rematch against Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina, on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Northern Kentucky defeated the Chanticleers, 89-83, at BB&T Arena in the finale of the KEMI Northern Kentucky Basketball Classic a season ago.

The first of the two regional road trips then awaits NKU. A trip to Muncie, Indiana, for a showdown with Ball State is set for Nov. 20.

Following a pair of home games at BB&T Arena versus Texas Southern (Nov. 23) and Midway (Nov. 25), Northern Kentucky embarks on a two-game road swing with meetings against Arkansas and Miami (Ohio) on the docket for Nov. 29 and Dec. 3, respectively. The Razorbacks are coming off an 18-16 campaign in which they posted an 8-10 mark in SEC play. Miami notched a 15-17 record a year ago, going 7-11 against MAC competition.

Northern Kentucky then has two more home games against Eastern Kentucky and Illinois State, Dec. 8 and 15, respectively, before rounding out nonconference action at UNC Greensboro. The Norse and Spartans hit the hardwood in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Dec. 21. UNCG went 29-7 overall last year, including a 15-3 mark in the SoCon, and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NIT after narrowly missing a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to the four home games mentioned above, NKU also has matchups slated for Nov. 5 against UC-Clermont and Nov. 17 versus Coppin State on the home docket.

Season tickets are on sale now. For more information, please visit NorseTickets.com or contact Micki Ford (859-572-7848, fordm10@nku.edu).