"Someone knows something' said Detective Jeremy Moore about the Tara Turner case

The loss of a child or sibling can be a heartbreaking experience for any family. Add in the unknown of why they were taken and the level of despair ramps to a new level.

Over two years ago, Tara Turner disappeared. The 31-year-old was in daily contact with her family and after talking with her sister about birthday party plans, the family knew something was amiss when she did not contact them for over 24 hours.

According to original reports at the time, ex-boyfriend, Michael Witt indicated that he had dropped Turner off at California Marketplace off the AA between 11 a.m. and noon on Sun., Jan. 31, 2016. He also indicated that she was looking to head to Wilder. That was the last time she was seen alive. Her body would be discovered 6-7 miles from that location.

According to what Daniel Turner, Tara’s father, told the Falmouth Outlook in Feb. of 2016, video obtained from California Marketplace showed no sign of Turner or the black Chevorlet S10 pickup that allegedly dropped her off. Witt indicated he could not remember and it might have been at Marathon on the other side of AA. But according to Turner, no video evidence from Marathon showed Tara or the truck. Ky. State Police have interviewed Witt several times and he remains a “person of interest.”

The search for Turner continued throughout Feb. of 2016 until local fisherman found her body around 6:30 p.m. on Sun., Feb. 28, 2016 under the Route 8 bridge that runs over Snagg Creek.

Ky. State Police Sergeant Jeremy Moore who has been the lead investigator indicated, “I firmly believe that someone knows something, but they have chosen to stay quiet.”

“Whether it’s from fear of persecution, fear of personal safety or for whatever reason that they have stayed quiet, we need them to come forward.”

According to Moore, her death was consistent with drowning but the water temperature in Snagg Creek in Jan. is 34-37 degrees. “Who goes into the water at that time of the year?” questioned Moore who indicated Turner had “no significant injuries.”

He has been in contact with national experts in the field trying to shed light on the case as well as looking for clues that would advance the case.

The case took a turn in the fall of 2017 when an episode of “The Steve Wilkos” show was broadcast featuring the Turner family.

On the show, Tara’s husband, Mack Renton, did not answer truthfully concerning his knowledge of the Turner case according to a polygraph he consented to and was administered by the show.

While it’s airing led to a flood of calls with tips for about a month, polygraph results from a television show is not admissible in court nor can lead to an arrest.

The tips led to another search of property Renton and Turner lived on Snagg Creek Road, but it yielded nothing. It also led to search of surrounding property and a vehicle.

While the case is over two-years old, it is still an active case and has been reassigned upon Moore’s promotion to Joe Filiatreau.

“With a new set of eyes on the case, it occurs all the time with a new approach or use of new resources that were not available,” Moore pointed out about what a new detective taking the case could mean.

The family has raised $30,000 for a reward, hoping someone will come forward to help solve the case.

The family is remembering her life with a balloon release at 6 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 28 at the Rigg Street Park.

Whether it’s a car they saw parked on the boat ramp at Snagg Creek or something else that jogs a memory, Moore knows that solving this case revolves around someone coming forward.

“When the media shines light on the case, it generates a lot of tips. We hope that there is people involved that will do what they need to do and come forward.”

If you do know something, please help this family find closure and contact KSP Detective Joe Filiatreau at 859-428-1212