Shirley Commodore recognized for PC's first African-American firefighter and EMT

Mayhem falls over land where burning light beams in the darkest of times. Vibrant flicks of orange, yellow, and red, seemingly alive, dance blissfully amongst its own destruction. Duty calls wherever flames may rage. Knights of all hours fearlessly invade the inferno to extinguish the beast of blaze. They’re armed in fire proof suits, axes, and brave hearts. They ride in red engines of steel with blaring sirens warning its foes. They are the capeless superheroes that at times go unnoticed. They are firefighters.

A long awaited ceremony for the Northern Pendleton County Fire District abruptly took place Feb. 13. It began with a prayer given by Bro. Kyle Marlette, Chaplin of the fire department. Usual subject matters, directed by Chief Adam Fuller, then took place, including discussions of budgets, improvements, and future volunteers. The main event that drew a modest yet passionate crowd was honoring four courageous men.

Shirley Commodore is the first African American firefighter and EMT that served for the Northern Pendleton Fire District, and first known in all Pendleton County.

He discovered his calling in 1978, when he started his firefighting journey in Germantown. Commodore pursued firefighting devotedly by working in various locations including Maysville, Eastern Campbell, and Steamboat Island, Washington where he was a hazmat officer.

To read the entire story, please subscribe to the e-edition or login