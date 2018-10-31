Sharp cross country runners place at state

The Middle School Cross Country team wrapped up their season with the KTCCCA Meet of Champions at Masterson Station in Lexington this past Saturday. There were 209 runners on the line when the pistol fired. Pendleton County had two runners on that line and had two runners medal in the race. Brenden Trapp, an eighth grader at Sharp Middle School, completed the 4000 meter run in a time of 17:00.83 placing him 30th in the lineup. Klaber Wolfe, a fifth grader at Northern Elementary completed the 4K with a time of 17:04.21, placing 34th in the race.

Trapp and Wolfe have worked hard this season on improving their times from last year. Both boys challenge each other and push each other to perform their best at each race. This type of finish is to be commended!