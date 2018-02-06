Sharp 6th Grade Ladycats follow undefeated season with tourney runner-up

When David Tackett stops and reflects upon his decorated 40-year coaching career in Pendleton County athletics, he finds it difficult to find a team that has brought him as much satisfaction as his current Ladycats squad. He could see something special in the team early on, not long after they began practicing last Nov. He, along with long-time assistant coach Bill Owen knew they had a club that was not only talented, but very mature and poised beyond their years. The Ladycats established themselves as one of the premier teams in Northern Ky. while putting together a perfect 11-0 record in conference play.

Coach Tackett took his team into the NKY Middle School League championship held at Bracken County High School on Feb. 3 with an 18-2 overall record. Standing between them and a championship was Beechwood, a team that the Ladycats had defeated earlier in the season. Unfortunately, the Ladycats were not able to finish their season with the desired result as they fell in the championship game, but Coach Tackett was beaming with pride as he spoke in reflection upon the success his team enjoyed throughout its season.

