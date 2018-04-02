Scott Collins and visor inducted into the 10th Region Girls Basketball Hall of Fame

The 10th Region Girls Basketball Hall of Fame may have coaches that won more games or made a trip to the state championship but it does not have a coach that gave more to the sport and program that he loved than Scott Collins did.

“Collins was, and is, way more than a coach for me and many of the players that have come through the program at Pendleton County,” said Gab Kirsch who played for him and is now an assistant athletic trainer at Campbellsville College.

“Collins was, and will always be, a second father to me. He has molded me into the person that I am today, helped me secure my first job to lay the foundation of my career, and to this day wishes me a happy birthday and Merry Christmas. This man is the most giving and selfless person that I have ever met and being inducted to the 10th Region Girls Basketball Hall of Fame is such a great honor for such a great man,” she summed up what many of his former players would echo.

The Greenup County native knew nothing about Pendleton County when he found the job listing on KHSAA website.

“Mason County is about the farthest west you hear mentioned or discussed from my home county,” he said.

But after living here through his teaching and coaching career, he now calls it home. “PC is a great place to live. It has a small town feel where neighbors help each other and I think that is important in a community. Not just for sports, but for the education system and population in general.”

After interviewing for a teaching position, his coaching career started when he sat down with Athletic Director and Keith Smith, Ladycat Varsity Basketball Coach at the time, over a breakfast bar at Shoney’s in Maysville for a position on the Ladycats’ staff.

He has been on staff through one of the longest sustained runs of success in the Ladycats’ program. He was an assistant on the teams of the mid-2000’s that was some of the best to suit up for Pendleton County.

He won two district titles as the head coach in2009-10 and 2012-13 and was runner-up on a third as head coach and a fourth as an assistant.

His 2010-11 team beat Bracken County in the first round of the regional tournament and became only the third time a Ladycat team advanced to the semi-finals. He stands as the second all-time winningest coach in Ladycat history.

But his contribution to Pendleton County and the 10th Region extends beyond the basketball court.

“I didn’t like to be bored,” he stated. He became involved with Pendleton County Recreation through Missy Osborne and coached youth soccer for many years. He was a mainstay in the recreation program helping out each year.

At the school level, he had a successful turn as Ladycat Fast Pitch coach and was a Sharp Track and Field coach for a year.

“I don’t see myself as an important person, but I do believe that you should always be active and participate in as much as possible,” he said. “I don’t like to be at the forefront of publicity and getting my name in the lights never really concerned me, but I believe the current definition is “servant leadership.” It just means getting out there and being active in your community.”

To read the entire story, please subscribe to the e-edition or login