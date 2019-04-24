What do the Peanuts have going on at PCHS?

PCHS GATES Drama are so excited to bring a musical back to the Pendleton County High School stage, after nearly 10 years of musical theatre dormancy.

The cast and crew members of You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown have worked incredibly hard to bring an amazing musical to the stage. Cast members Michael English (Charlie Brown), Madeline Miles (Sally Brown), Cayenne Warren (Lucy Van Pelt), David Cornett (Linus Van Pelt), Samuel Blevins (Schroeder), and Jacob Record (Snoopy) are exited to preform such an amazing musical.

The production crew is Bradley Hell (Director), Grace Winston (Stage Manager), Keelie Pollard and Josh Kells (stage crew).

When Michelle Lustenberg, supervising teacher and “general manager,” was asked what her favorite part of the show was, she said, “Watching it all come together and watching my students use their talents to execute their plans, their designs, ideas, and facilitating and doing whatever I can to make the visions become a reality... I call that a win!!”

Come find out what the gang is up to in You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown.

The play will be showing on Thursday, April 25 at 6 p.m, on Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m, Saturday April 27 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, April 28 at 2:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Pendleton County High School.

Box office will open one hour before show time with doors opening 30 minutes before show time. Ticket prices will be $10 for adults and $7 for students. Tickets are currently on pre-sale and will be until Wednesday April 24, 2019.

You can contact a cast member if you are interested in pre-sale. If you wear yellow to the opening performance, you can receive $1 off of your ticket. The cast and crew would like to give a special thanks to all of those who have made this show possible, especially Mrs. Lustenberg. We know if it wasn’t for her, we wouldn’t have been able to put together such an amazing show. The Peanuts can’t wait to see you in those auditorium seats!