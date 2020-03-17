UPDATED: Pendleton County leading the pack in COVID-19 Non-Traditional Instruction

Rep. Mark Hart, representing Pendleton, Harrison, and Scott, and Rep. Phillip Pratt, representing Scott, Fayette, and Owen, worked this week with the House Education Committee to form a bill that will allow the flexibility for schools to close for the Coronavirus while maintaining instruction via Non-Traditional Instruction, or NTI. HB 461, a bill that was originally an “act relating to the directors of corporations,” was “gutted,” as Hart termed it, and reassigned to add to the number of days NTI could be made available to schools in response to the need to close due to the Coronavirus.

The bill, which was reformatted in the same manner as was the “Sewer Bill” of 2018, was originally written to propose 20 NTI days rather than the traditional 10 that are normally given for snow days. Because this bill is written to address the need to protect against a potential public health crisis, Hart explained that this is a broader bill than is a snow emergency bill that schools normally employ. While the bill will benefit all schools regardless of previous NTI status. schools that did not previously apply for NTI days were allowed by the state to apply for NTI due to the crisis. At the time that the application period was opened, the standard 10 days were available. The Education Committee, and especially Hart, saw the need to add days considering the potential impact of the novel Coronavirus and questions considering the crisis’s longevity.

Hart is proud of the fact that he introduced the legislation and that he is the first Pendleton County representative to sit on the Education Committee, but he is also proud of the fact that Pendleton County School District, led by Supt. Joe Buerkley, was the first to apply for NTI under the new application process. Hart commended Buerkley and the staff in its leadership not only in its timely application process, but also in the bill’s formulation.

“I talked with Joe Buerkley as we were putting this together,” Hart stated, “He gave us good feedback during the process. And then he was the first to put in the application. Pendleton County led all the way in this!”

He was also pleased to see that the bill had bi-partisan support in the House.

Pendleton County Schools was a district that had not applied for NTI as a way of dealing with snow days; however, when Buerkley got word from the state that NTI would be offered in response to the growing crisis, he and his staff moved into overdrive to make the instruction available to the district. The staff was notificed of the need to prepare Tuesday, and an emergency board meeting resulted in overwhelming approval of the application Wednesday afternoon. The only concern raised by the board was for the staff’s compensation for the extra work that they put in to have the materials ready to go by an anticipated closing. Buerkley praised all the staff for their efforts and attitudes for performing so diligently on such short notice.

That closing was announced to parents and students Thursday afternoon by letter and by an all-call, and the last day of school for students was March 13. Schools are closed through April 3, the end of the scheduled spring break.

HB 461 not only addresses the allowance of NTI, but it also provides for nutrition services for NTI days and possible assessment modifications depending upon the number of days school is dismissed for the virus. Pendleton County Schools Food services program will prepare sack lunches for children and will distribute those lunches from the two elementary schools.

The main focus of NTI, however, is to minimize the number of make-up days that are needed while still making alternative plans for instruction. By law, schools are required to deliver 1062 hours of instruction for the year. If that number of hours cannot be completed by June 12 due to extended closures because of the pandemic, affected districts can petition the commissioner of education to waive the requirement.

House Committee Sub 1 met to amend the bill Thursday, March 12, 2020. The resulting amendment requests up to 30 days of allowable NTI instruction. This instruction would cover both student and certified teacher requirements.

Hart originally hoped that the legislature would pass the bill through the House and into the Senate before the weekend, pushing it through to the governor’s desk by Saturday morning, March 14, for his signature, but the legislative sessions for Friday and Monday were canceled for reasons that were unclear to Hart.