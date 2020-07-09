Pendleton County Schools start date pushed back

Body

A special meeting of the Pendleton County school board as held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8,2020 The meeting was held to address the 2020/2021 school calendar, specifically the student start date for the first instructional day of school to begin.

The original start date was set at August 12, 2020 and will now be moved to August 24, 2020. This is being done to “create a safer and smoother transition and to allow time to receive some ordered materials”, states Joe Buerkley, Superintendent

All other calendar dates will remain the same with the last day of school scheduled for May 18, 2021.