Pendleton County Schools not hit by scam that hit Scott County Schools

According to a report on WKYT news, Scott County schoools was scammed out of $3.7 million.

The FBI is now investigating after Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub said an undisclosed vendor told the district it never was paid for an invoice from two weeks ago. As the district investigated, it learned it fell victim to a fraudulent email disguising as the vendor.

Since these type of scams seem to reach out to other similar entities, Falmouth Outlook contacted Pendleton County Superintendent Joe Buerkley about the status of the school district’s finances.

“We haven’t had any issues and definitely haven’t lost $3.7 million,” assured Buerkley who indicated Pendleton County does not pay vendors through electronic funds transfers.

He indicated that he has instructed Director of Finance, Jan Johnston, to contact Scott County and found out more details to better protect Pendleton County.

“It sounded as if the vendor had the districts banking account number and routing number, which sounds odd. Honestly, we will follow-up to try and better understand what happened but I don’t have any concerns at this time,” said Buerkley who indicated the district has purchased cyber security insurance policy that would cover the district in the case of something like this happening.