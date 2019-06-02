PCHS Navy JROTC supports local Memorial Day Services

Cadets from the Pendleton County Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) played a big role in Pendleton County’s Memorial Day observances. On Sunday, May 26th, the American Legion hosted a Remembrance Ceremony at their post in Falmouth. Cadets Michael Biddle, Shelby Eckart, Genna Herald, and Ethan Wright provided a Color Guard and lowered the American flag to half-staff to honor fallen military members. Cadet Cayenne Warren sang the National Anthem, then she and Master Sergeant Brian Melton solemnly placed a wreath in front of a stone memorial marker. Lieutenant Commander CJ Warren, the PCHS NJROTC Senior Naval Science Instructor, delivered the keynote address where he encouraged veterans to share their stories of sacrifice, so that younger generations can understand what it means to give “the last full measure of devotion.” American Legion Commander Jim Sharp recognized the service and dedication of two Legion members, Charles Beckett and Phyllis Clouser. The ceremony concluded with a traditional twenty-one gun salute, then all guests were treated to a wonderful luncheon prepared by the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary.

On Monday, May 27th, the NJROTC was back in action, leading a Memorial Day parade through the city of Butler. Many people turned out for the parade which included floats, fire trucks, ambulances, police cars, and lots of candy tossed to eagerly waiting children. Following the parade, Master Sergeant Melton, Lieutenant Commander Warren, and members of the American Legion and VFW attended Butler’s remembrance ceremony and performed another twenty-one gun salute.