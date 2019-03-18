PCHS honors Good Citizens

Pendleton County High School has so many great students, these are just a few that have been chosen over the last few months for the Good Citizenship Award. Pictured are the students we are celebrating for the months of December 2018 and January 2019. They have been honored with the Good Citizenship Award. These students were caught doing good deeds in December and January at PCHS. Teachers have nominated these outstanding students for the good deeds they have done. The students who received this award for the months of December and January are: First row (left to right): Ciara Alford, Logan Ard, Andrew Arnold, Alanna Ballinger, Libby Barnwell, Anna Baxter, Michael Biddle, Austin Bishop, Evan Blevins, William Booher, Kamyrn Boyd, Jody Bradford, Carlee Brannen, Desiree Breedan. Second row (left to right): James Brewer, Carol Clark, Hannah Conrad, Isaac Conrad, Rebecca Darling, Matthew Davis, Daniel Dietrich, Tony Dietrich, Reagan Dotson, Shelby Eckart, Trevor Foley, Adrian Forment, Mason Fuller. Third row (left to right): John Gales, Morgan Godman, Austin Gullion, Dustin Gullion, Summer Gullion, Bradley Hall, Gennasis Herald, Kim Hicks, Whitley Honaker, Sintara Hughes, Fisher Hurst, Shelby Johnson, Jessica Jones, Larry Jones. Fourth row (left to right): Garrett Jordan, Thomas Karle, Aidan Kerns, Bryce Kidwell, Koby Leazer, Tavon Leazer, Chance Marsh, Kyler Marshall, Emily Mayes, Madison Mays, Ana McFarland, Bailey Melton, Emily Melton. Fifth row (left to right): Sarah Monroe, Leah Moore, Amanda Patrick, Hunter Pettit, Gage Powell, Dawna Price, Kennedy Pugh, Keith Ramsey, Kay Seibert, Keelie Soto, Kacie Staten, Gregory Rimer. Sixth row (left to right): Mary Vessing, Haley Volz, Cayenne Warren, Mason Wessel, Ethan Wright, James Young, Alfred Zappa, and James Zappa. The students not pictured were Samuel Blevins, Julie Bowman, Jared Bruin, Wyatt Burton, Cody Dawson, Sierra Duncan, Michael Leising, Timothy Maloney, Blake Meadows, Brianna Meck, Steven Mullins, Sara Neuspickle, Jasmine Powell, Daniel Reynolds, Laura Small, Shane Smith, Kacey Stamper, Carlisha Todd, Travis Trimble, Hunter Whitehead, Haven Wolfe, and Jacob Wolfe.