Northern Academic team wins region Governors Cup

Northern Elementary Academic Team won first place in both the district and region Kentucky Governor’s Cup. Front row, from left: Hannah Cahill, Gabe Dennison, Braydon Askren, Ryleigh Cummins, Aubrey Mullins, Aryanna Soden, Isabella Roberts, Gavin Webster. Back row: Adam Beebe, AJ Redden, Mack Hodge, Jeremiah Doss, Chloe Stamper, Autumn Baucum, Jordyn Mortimer, Mason Mortimer. The Future Problem Solving team consisting of Hannah Cahill, Gavin Webster, Aryanna Soden,and Aubrey Mullins placed first in district competition and second in the region. The Quick Recall team consisting of Adam Beebe, Mason Mortimer, Chloe Stamper, Gavin Webster, AJ Redden, Jordyn Mortimer, Autumn Baucum, and Jeremiah Doss took first place in district and regional competition. The following students also placed in the individual Written Assessment events at the district level: Isabella Roberts, Chloe Stamper, Hannah Cahill, Adam Beebe, Mason Mortimer, Gabe Dennison, AJ Redden, Jordyn Mortimer, Gavin Webster, Ryleigh Cummins, and Mack Hodge. At regionals, the following students placed in Written Assessment: AJ Redden, Gavin Webster, Chloe Stamper, Mack Hodge, and Jordyn Mortimer.