IMPORTANT INFO for Class of 2019 and their parents

It's that time of the year that Falmouth Outlook begins to work on the Class of 2019 Graduation Tab.

There are two attachments. The first is for parents who would like to submit a baby photo for inclusion in the grad tab. All of the information is on that attachment. Photos should be dropped off/sent to Falmouth Outlook by Thursday, May 16. They can be emailed in a jpeg format to news@falmouthoutlook.com or dropped off at 210 Main Street in Falmouth. Cost is $15 for photo and a maximum of 20 words for each child.

The second was distributed to seniors and they should be returning to the guidance office at PCHS by this Friday, May 10.

THIS IS NOT IN RELATION TO THE BABY PHOTO THAT WAS GIVEN TO THE SCHOOL!

Call 859-654-3332 for more information. Outlook staff reserves the right to edit the copy.