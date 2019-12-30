Area Technology Centers provide opportunities for students

Whether it is talking with a Pendleton County High School student enrolled in a program at Campbell County’s Area Technology Center or Dan Franzen, Principal or Julie Wood, Guidance Counselor at PCHS, one common thread is sewn throughout the conversation.

It’s that the programs offered provide opportunities for students that have them prepared and ready for real life after graduating high school.

“It is the number one value opportunity for kids both college and non-college bound,” said Franzen who is in charge of making sure his students in the eight programs have the best opportunity they can.

That point is echoed by Pendleton County student, Courtney Vater, who is enrolled in the Health Services program and has already earned her Certified Nurse Aide certificate and works evenings and weekends earning $16-18 per hour.

“I like helping people and making their day better. I have opportunities through this program,” said Vater who plans to attend medical school to become a peditrician.

“There is a mass exodus that is coming in these industries from workers that will soon be retiring,” said Wood before asking, “Whose going to fill them?”

The students at Campbell County ATC earn professional industry certifications that give them an advantage in the competitive job market while learning and mastering the basic skills of the eight programs listed in the accompanying article.

The small student-to-teacher ration, 12.5 to 1, allows individual teaching from a staff of experts in their fields according to Franzen. He is also working on more coop opportunities that allow students to take those skills out onto job sites gaining practical experience to enchance their learning.

It benefits the students as they continue to master the skills in their chosen field while padding their resume with actual job experience.

EIGHT PROGRAMS AT CAMPBELL COUNTY ATC PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PENDLETON STUDENTS

Students considering programs at Campbell County Area Technology Center have a varied two-year program choices, from health services to information technology to working on autmobiles.

The Health Sciences program provides insruction by a Registered Nurse for students interested in the allied health fields. Students study anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, basic medial skills and are certified in CPR and first aid. Hospital and nursing home affiliations provide clinical experience for students. The second year of the program includes actual work experience in the student’s field of interest and has students taking the Certified Nurse Aid exams.

The Masonry program prepares students for employment primarily in the areas of bricklaying, stone masonry and concrete work. Related subjects include blueprint reading, math and employability skills. Practice of skills learned often occurs at job sites away from the school. First year students complete their NCCER Core Certification and second year students complete their NCCER Level 1 Certificant and OSHA 10 certification.

Welding program provides instruction in oxyacetylene cutting, oxyacetylene welding, shielded metal arc welding, gas tungsten, arch welding, gas metal arc welding, brazing, soldering and blueprint reading. Techniques in fabrication and assembling metal parts are also part of the course. First and second year students are preparing for their 2F AWS certification and OSHA 10 certification.

Auto Body Repair program provides instruction in all phases of autombile body and fender repair, as well as refinishing those repairs. It includes instruction for repair of small dents to the complete rebuilding of wrecked and damaged vehicles. The program is certified by the National Institutre for Automotive Service Excellence. Second year students will take ASE exams in Painting and Refinishing as well as Non-Structural Analysis and Damage Repair.

The Automotive Technology provides fundamentals of all the systems incorporated with today’s automobile. Tools and equipment form the most basic hand tools to state-of-the-art diagnosis instruments are presented with each related segment of the program. It is certificed by the National Institute for Automotive Excellence. Second year students will take the ASE exam in Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair.

The Information Technology program provides instruction in all phases of computer hardware and software. Students will have the opportunity to construct a personal computer from ground level up and develop skills in upgrading, configuring of the operating systems, basic troubleshooting, printing and Cisco Networking. Course prepares students to take standard industry certification tests.

The Carpentry program provides training in residential construction and provides students with the opportunity to obtain the skills and knowledge pertinent to site layout, foundation work, rough framing, roof framing and roofing. Students will practice skills learned often at “job sites” away from the school. First year students complete their NCCER Core Certification while second year students complete their NCCER Level 1 Certification and complete their OSHA 10 certification.

Electrical Technology focuses on preparing students for entry-level electrician positions in industry and building trades. It provides experience in layout, assembly, installation, testing, maintenance or electrical circuits and apparatus, and residential writing. Training involves electrical theory and codes current in industry. First year students complete their NCCER Core Certification while second year students complete their NCCER Level 1 certification and complete their OSHA 10 certification.

Applied Math and Science credits for Pendleton County High School graduation requirements can be earned in Auto Body Repair, Automotive Technology, Electrical Technology, and Information Technology.

Applied Math credits for Pendleton County High School graduation requirements can be earned in Carpentry and Masonry.

Applied Science credits for Pendleton County High School graduation requirements can be earned in Welding.

Contact PCHS Guidance Counselor Julie Wood at 654-3355 or julie.wood@pendleton.kyschools.us for more information about the ATC programs.

