School district adds second School Resource Officer

Wayne Hall brings experience to the Pendleton County School Resource Officer position after retiring from Cold Spring Police Department where he says he “did a little bit of everything.”

Hall retired in 2016 and accepted the SRO position in February. He hopes the position continues with a renewal of the memorandum of understanding among Pendleton County Fiscal Court, Pendleton County Sheriff Office and Pendleton County Schools.

Hall will be covering Sharp Middle School and Northern Elementary while working with SRO David Jones who works with Southern Elementary and Pendleton High School.

“I am working to getting to know everybody. The main thing, though, is the safety of the kids and faculty. We want to keep everybody safe,” said Hall.

“On behalf of Pendleton County Schools I would like to welcome Mr. Hall to our district. We are thrilled he has joined our SRO team,” said Superintendent Joe Buerkley. “Our staff and community are excited to have two SRO’s in our school system to help maintain the safest learning environment possible for our children. It is very difficult to hire a retired officer to serve in these programs as the number of SRO positions has more than doubled statewide over the last year. These positions are very important in our schools, and we appreciate Sheriff Eddie Quinn’s efforts in hiring a qualified individual to join David Jones in our school resource officer program.”

The MOU is a one-year agreement, and Buerkley noted that while they have not yet had a chance to sit down together, “I would anticipate we may discuss the MOU soon.”

