School board votes to continue two SRO's

With Joe Buerkley leading the district and his first board meeting as superintendent, acting Chairperson Joileen Bertram called the Pendleton County School Board July 19 meeting to order.

Board members welcomed Buerkley in their opening comments as well as thanking Dr. Shawn Nordheim for her service to Pendleton County Schools.

A lengthy discussion took place regarding a new School Resource Officer agreement between Pendleton County Schools, the Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pendleton County Fiscal Court for the 2018-19 school year.

This agreement would place two school resource officers in the district five eight-hour days, Monday through Friday while school is in session. One would patrol Pendleton County High School and Southern Elementary while the second would work at Sharp Middle School and Northern Elementary.

Board member Cheri Griffin commented that the addition of a second resource officer is a win-win for the district, and that if we could eventually hire two more, it would make her even happier.

Karen Delaney echoed Griffin’s feelings, saying that this is a step forward. She went on to say, “The school board, sheriff’s department, and fiscal court need to partner together to serve and protect our most precious resources. It is time to stop debating and step up to the plate. This is important.”

Elmer Utz thanked Superintendent Buerkley for finding the money to fund a second school resource officer.

Buerkley said that he appreciated the compliment, but humbly replied, “I have a great team to my left, and we worked on this together.”

The SRO agreement was unanimously approved by the school board, pending approval from the sheriff’s office and fiscal court.

To read the entire story, please subscribe to the e-edition or login