Scholarships recalls legacy of Linda Thornton

Linda Thornton giving to the Pendleton County community both as an educator and a Rotary member. She touched hundreds of lives through both and continues to have a major impact in the lives of youth through the Rotary Club's Linda's Legacy Scholarships.

"The Rotary Club goes out of their way, giving their time and financial resources to help sponsor the scholarships for kids," husband Eddie Thornton said as he choked back tears.

There are four recipients for the Spring 2018 Linda's Legacy Scholarship. Andrew Peterson who will join the United States Marine Corps after graduation, focusing on Special Intelligence. "I am honored to recieve this award and am humbled to have been granted this," he said.

Rebecca Bryant who has narrowed her collegiate choices to either Morehead State University or Campbellsville University while majoring in Special Education. "I am grateful to have been chosen to receive this honor. I would like to thank those responsible," she said.

Jenna Gosney is planning on majoring in animal nutrition at Eastern Kentucky University. "I greatly appreciate this award. It helps me further my education after high school and prepares me for college," she said.

Evan Thomas will be attending Northern Kentucky University where Linda's daughter-in-law, Shawn Nordheim, is a staff member. He plans on majoring in Computer Science. "I am honored to receive this award," he said.

