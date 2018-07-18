Scholarship offers continue to pour in for Dontaie Allen

In what could be described as the most impactful week of his basketball journey to date, Pendleton County senior basketball star Dontaie Allen put together a string of performances that resulted in his stock skyrocketing among the elite prospects in America.

Allen, playing with his AAU team M.A.T.T.S Mustangs, traveled to Georgia to compete in the Under Armour Challenge, a rare instance in which a club not affiliated with any of the premier shoe circuits was invited to participate. In all 78 teams from all across the country took part in the tournament.

The 6’6” 200 lb. guard/forward took full advantage of the opportunity to boost his national profile by leading the tournament in scoring at over 26 points per game while also finishing in the top five in both assists and rebounds. His play dominated the conversation among coaches, scouts and writers alike who were on hand and in some cases getting their first glance at the state’s leading scorer from last season.

