Samuel Adams named Ky Music Teacher of the Year

Mr. Samuel D. Adams is a high school teacher. Like most teachers he is challenged with the daily routines of inspiring and stimulating the minds of each and every student that walks into his classroom. Teachers are faced with many obstacles including unmotivated students, but Adams shines amongst the others for herdling full speed. It is not the intimidating letters of academic worth you stamp across the students work that shows what it means to be a teacher, it is the rare ability to make them dream.

The KMEA (Kentucky Music Education Association) recognizes teachers for all their worth and devotion. This year they showed appreciation for him by awarding him KMEA Teacher of the Year. “Winning State Teacher of the Year is very special to me. I was really surprised when they told me I had won because I knew that I was up against the best teachers from every other district in Kentucky and they are incredible teachers.” Adams said.

He has been teaching in public schools for 7 years, including Pendleton County High School, Simon Kenton High School, Campbell County Schools, and currently, being his third year, Estill County High School and Middle School. He is an undergraduate from Morehead State University, and is continuing his education by attending Morehead for a master degree in Education Technology and Campbellsville University for a master degree in Music Education.

Adam followed in the foot steps of his mother Theresa Adams, who is currently the music teacher at Southern Elementary. She had been his first music teacher. “I learned a lot of what I know from her.” Adams said. He has even implemented some of his own ideas at Estill Schools by organizing a guitar class to defeat some of his students lack of interest in general music. His lessons all circle around one underlining message of responsibility and the ability to make wise and ethical decisions. He makes a great effort keep his classroom a safe and trustworthy space where students can confide to him with school or personal problems they may be facing. “As a teacher you feel like so much of what you teach is a reflection of yourself.” Adams said. You can plainly gather that teaching is not only a career for him but also a passion.

Adams above all thanks God for allowing him to use the skills He gave him to help his students, and his parents for teaching him what he knowledge of life and music. He would also like to thank his coworkers who are supportive, and also the KHEA District colleagues and KHEA selection committee.

A lesson that may be taken from such an outstanding teacher as Samual Adams is the competence he obtains to deviate a troubled student into a dreamer, a visionary, a artist. He grants them inspiration and hope with in themselves for a brighter future, and isn’t that what being a teacher all about?