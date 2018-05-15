River Valley Nursing Home chosen as Chamber Business of the Month

River Valley Nursing Home was chosen as the Pendleton County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for May.

In the 1960s, Charles Bay and George Gedge saw a need in the Butler Community for a place our elderly could go when they needed someone to take care of them. Bay encouraged a few other people in the area to invest in Butler Rest Home which became home to 19 residents at the time. In 1992, at the age of 82, Bay took on one of the biggest challenges of his life. He realized the needs of the elderly in Pendleton County and the surrounding area had out-grown the existing 19 bed personal care home and 32 bed intermediate care home. It now serves 60 residents. In 2006, the other shareholders of River Valley Nursing Home decided to sell their portion of the nursing home stock. The shares not owned by the immediate Bay family was purchased by LVO under the direction of David Bay.

The staff front row, from left: Mary Coleman, Janet Scanlon, Randy Wells. Middle row: Robin Mulloy, Kathy Banfield, Nancy Barger, Kelly Griffith, Jessica Brill, Rebecca Hughes. Fourth row: Rebecca Robbins, Tracy Fickenscher, Tonya Wolfe, Heather Lopez. Back row: Bob Bunting, Priscella Gravetis.

To see a complete edition of the Falmouth Outlook, you can subscribe to an e-edition or login.