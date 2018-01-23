River Valley Nursing Home among best of Ky

River Valley Nursing Home was recognized at the Ky Association of Health Care Facilities’ Annual Quality Awards Banquet as a Best of Ky Nursing and Rehabilitation recipient. “It is wonderful to see our staff recognized for their dedication and commitment to quality care to their residents,” said Administrator Mary Coleman. “It is exciting to see them honored for their hard work.” The Best of Ky Nursing and Rehabilitation honorees were selected based on CMS star ratings of four or higher to apply, and satisfaction surveys of residents/families and staff. From left: Volker Wellman, with Ecolab presents the plaque to Tracy Fickenscher and Mary Coleman with River Valley, with Miss Kentucky Molly Matney.

