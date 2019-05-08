Rehab or Arrest

As the war on drugs continues to be a hot button topic around the state with a number of rural areas reaching epidemic-type levels, alternative methods continue to be explored in an effort to save lives while being fiscally responsible.

Former City of Falmouth mayor and councilwoman April DeFalco spoke at a recent Pendleton County Fiscal Court meeting where she expressed her desire to incorporate a drug diversion program that she believes can be beneficial to the area. DeFalco completed an internship with the Kenton County Detention Center and now works as a project coordinator in supporting, incentivizing and creating quick response teams (QRT’s) in Northern Kentucky. She says her goal is to help put Pendleton County into a position where it can utilize these new programs that have proven to be effective in other areas.

When an overdose takes place, the newly organized QRT members approach the individual around 24-72 hours after the incident to speak with the person about treatment, to offer support and to connect them to resources.

DeFalco spoke about other programs under the pre-arrest diversion umbrella that are actively being investigated, such as the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion.

She states, “This is about getting people help right away and into rehabilitation and counseling instead of going through the legal system.

“The diversion programs are meant to get people the help they need, but it is also designed to reduce the impact the opioid crisis is having on our first responders and correctional systems. They will also help reduce county costs in transporting and housing offenders,” DeFalco explained.

DeFalco went on to say that, specifically here in Pendleton County, more can be done to provide resources and information to those suffering from substance misuse disorder and to educate their families about treatment options. She ended the meeting by stating how she has appreciated the support of local officials and law enforcement. She will be giving an update at a later date.