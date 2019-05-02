Real Money from Demossville native

DeMossville author Lynda Rees brings mystery and mayhem to the Bluegrass. The retired P&G marketer and global transportation expert and retired Sibcy Cline Real Estate agent is an award winning novelist who has published fourteen books.

Her latest, Real Money, Book 9 of the Bloodline Series launches 5/9/19 and delves into romantic suspense in horse country, rural Kentucky, with real estate agent, Chloe Roberts.

Roberts’ fiancé disappears without a trace. Returning to her home town, Sweetwater, Kentucky to establish a new life, she is pursued by a married ex-boyfriend, a billionaire tycoon and is stalked by a volatile female.

Her discovery of a murder victim interrupts her budding relationship with adorable Deputy Leo Sanders, and he may lose her to a famous country singer. Chloe’s wealthy client and a former gangster presumed long dead are prime suspects as Chloe becomes the next target.

The series began with Parsley, Sage, Rose, Mary & Wine: Book 1, an award winning novel. Lemon Sage Benton pursues her dream career in rural Kentucky, where she clashes with Sheriff Wyatt Gordon at every turn; but their growing attraction is undeniable. Sage discovers a murdered deputy.

A jealous teen wants Sage out of the picture, and an assassin wants her dead. Will Sage survive and win Wyatt’s heart, or throw him over for wealthy, horse racing tycoon Levi Madison?