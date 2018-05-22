PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS UPDATED

Election results have been certified by Rita Spencer's office and are official.

For Sheriff,

On the Republican side, there were four candidates and Edwin Quinn was the top votegetter with 341 votes beating Rob Yelton with 274, Richard Tate with 90 and Darrin P. Brown with 75.

On the Democrat side, there were three candidates and Todd Dennie will be the Democrat candidate in the General Election. He won in a landslide collecting 1,088 votes to Bill Harris' 145 and Allen Nelson Scott with 88.

For Fiscal Court magistrates position

In District 2, Democrat Dennis Gosney will face off against Republican Joshua Plummer who took 171 votes. Kelly Veirs was second with 63 votes and Cathy Jean Fasse had 29.

In Disrict 3, The Democrat candidate will be incumbent Bobby Fogle who collect 156 votes to Martha Gosney's 109 and Christopher Thompson's 39. He will face off against Darrin Gregg who beat Curtis Orme 99 votes to 79 respectively.

For the National House of Representative District 4 Democrat primary, Seth Hal won Pendleton County with 554 votes. Patti Piatt finished second with 374 votes and Chris Lord was third with 210 votes. This is ONLY PENDLETON COUNTY.

For Republican Sheriff's race, Quinn built his lead via the Butler, Northern Pendleton, and Courthouse districts. He was ahead of Yelton by 61 votes in those three districts.

Republican District 3 race, Gregg dominated inthe Short Creek polling place winning 46-23. Orme won the Courthouse and they tied for Floyd Garage.

Democrat District 3 race, Fogle dominated the Courthouse polling place winning 76 to 45 over Gosney. She closed the gap in the Short Creek polling place losing only by 2 votes but Floyd Garage went easily for Fogle.